What's Cooking, Jordan?"Jumpin" Jordan Segundo has a fun recipe for Spam and seafood lovers that you can make in the comfort of your own home. Ingredients: 1 cup rice (cooked) 1 can Spam (Use half) Shrimp (cut into pieces) 3 Eggs 1 Onion Garlic 1 cup Frozen Peas & Carrots (Optional) 2 tbsp. Shoyu (aka Soy Sauce) 2 tbsp. Sesame Oil Salt and Pepper to taste

12 hours ago

Spring Looks: Identity BoutiqueSabrina is in Sacramento via Skype with Identity Boutique!

13 hours ago

Reuse Art ChallengeReCreate is a nonprofit Creative Reuse nonprofit located in Roseville, and they believe that every single day people toss potential art materials! They want to show parents how they can create a box of supplies that can keep their family entertained for hours.

13 hours ago

Spring CleaningThe spring season is upon us! There is no better time to refocus and get started on spring cleaning, while practicing social distancing! We are catching up with the owners of The Maids of Folsom, where they will share tips and guidelines of disinfecting the entire house!

14 hours ago

Maintaining Battery HealthFamilies in Sacramento are staying home from school, work, and practicing social distancing. Norma Riley is a franchisee of Batteries Plus Bulbs will discuss tips for maintaining battery life on their devices including charging batteries to 80%, updating apps and ensuring the device doesn't overheat!

14 hours ago