JACKSON (CBS13) — The Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort is extending its temporary closure indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The casino suspended operations back on March 17 after directives on social distancing were issued. No firm date of reopening was ever given.

On Monday, the casino announced that they would reopen only when safe to do so.

As part of the announcement, the casino also said they would be cutting 275 jobs. Workers who lost their jobs will be offered a severance payment, the casino said.

The rest of the remaining 900 workers will be given wages and benefits through at least April 12, the casino’s CEO said.