VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The Vacaville Police Department said they arrested a man who led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle from Vacaville to El Sobrante while traveling at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour.

The driver, Dustin Ramponi, 33, of El Sobrante, was spotted in a stolen vehicle in the Nut Tree Village and sped away as a patrol car got behind him, police said.

Police said Ramponi entered westbound Interstate 80 and led pursuing officers to a residence in El Sobrante, where he went into a garage before complying with officers’ instructions to come out.

Vacaville police said they received assistance in the chase from the California Highway Patrol’s Solano and Golden Gate divisions and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramponi was booked into the Solano County Jail where he faces charges related to evading and possession of a stolen vehicle.