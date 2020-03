Staying PositiveStay Positive During Tough Times - How to RESET Your Attitude! Best Selling Author, Jen Sugermeyer, offers insight to battle fear and anxiety during a crisis!

14 hours ago

Drink At Home Cocktail KitsSince we all have to stay indoors and go out to enjoy our favorite drinks, why not become your very own Mixologist? YES Cocktail is allowing that to happen. Jordan is standing by with more.

14 hours ago

Castro MMAKeeping fit is hard when your fitness centers are closed but a Tracy based MMA fitness gym is offering FREE classes online so you and kick it at home. Alan is at Castro MMA with the instructor as he gets ready to teach online for free!

15 hours ago

Teacher Parade in RosevilleThis morning the teachers of Orchard Ranch Elementary School in Roseville are having a drive by parade in their student's neighborhoods! Kevin is at the beginning of the parade as the teachers begin their route!

15 hours ago

Teen's Tunes Weekend: Jordan takes Over!Jordan challenges the Good Day crew to another round of Teen's Tunes.

15 hours ago