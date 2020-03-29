SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California State Parks announced Sunday that vehicular access will temporarily be closed at all 280 state parks to prevent the spread of coronavirus after experiencing a surge of visitations at many sites.

“On Saturday, many state parks once again experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/ physical distancing practices,” CA State Parks said in a press release. “During this pandemic disease, every person has a role to play in slowing down the spread of COVID-19. Protecting individuals, families and communities comes down to common sense.”

The department said it has implemented various safety measures in the fight against COVID-19 including temporarily closing all campgrounds, museums and visitor centers, canceling all events and closing vehicular traffic at certain parks and beaches.

The park system is recommending if you can’t get to their grounds that are still open, consider a walk around your block.