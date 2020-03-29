WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The West Sacramento Police Department said a bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Jefferson Boulevard.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Jefferson Boulevard between Gregory Avenue and Southport Parkway was closed off so PG&E could work on a damaged power pole, police said.

Officers said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.

The driver remained on the scene to cooperate with the police, the department said.

No further details were released.