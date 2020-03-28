SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Saturday took a tour of Sunnyvale company Bloom Energy where hundreds of old ventilators the state had in storage are being refurbished as part of the fight against coronavirus.

Newsom says the state had 514 ventilators that hadn’t been unboxed since 2011.

The governor also says there is no time better than now to get more ventilators up and running, now that the state is reaching its capacity of hospital beds.

“Across our state, companies big and small are stepping up to meet this moment, and assist our efforts to respond to this crisis,” said Governor Newsom. “California has always been a leader in innovation, and to see this innovation and these incredible resources being used to ensure the people on the front lines of COVID-19 have the resources they need to save lives embodies California’s giving spirit.”