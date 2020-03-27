DAVIS (CBS13) – Woodstock’s Pizza said they will be matching customers’ donations to help The Salvation Army feed the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pizza chain, which has locations in Davis and Chico, launched a Double your Doughnation campaign which encourages customers to donate $25 to purchase a pizza for someone in need, The Salvation Army said.

The chain will then match donations, in turn providing $50 to The Salvation Army – they said one person’s donation could potentially feed up to 10 people.

“The need is growing as the Coronavirus Emergency continues and many are stuck at home and unable to work,” The Salvation Army Public Relations Directo Sam Jarosz said. “For Woodstock’s Pizza, the campaign is a win/win—they’re encouraging community spirit to help those less fortunate and the company is able to keep their workers employed and making pizzas.”

The campaign is active at six locations in California, including San Diego/Pacific Beach, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz.