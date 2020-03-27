



AUBURN (CBS 13) — State park officials said many of their facilities saw record visitation last weekend, making it impossible for people to properly social distance.

Now they’re taking new steps to thin the crowds. It’s a tough task because going out to hike and enjoy some fresh air is one of the few things allowed during the shelter-in-place order.

The Auburn State Recreation Area is one of few parks that are still letting people park their cars.

“Definitely more newbies out on the trails,” said Peter Frank, who lives in Auburn.

What Frank witnessed last weekend would not make public health officials proud.

“There were a lot of people. You were climbing up out of here and weaving in and out of people and I suppose that could be a risk,” he said.

Things got bad enough at the Folsom Lake state park area that park rangers are now enforcing no parking. However, disappointed drivers can find parking elsewhere and walk-in.

CBS13 was told this is an effort to dissuade out-of-towners from flooding the park. Nina Cruz said there’s a good reason why.

“It was crazy crowded and people were all over and we’re supposed to be practicing social distancing and I guess this is the right thing to do,” she said.

The Placer County Public Health Department is recommending that people get their exercise in their own communities. They released a statement saying “traveling between different communities contributes to the spread of disease and the burden on small hospital systems.”

Officials with the California State Park system said they are monitoring visitation and social distancing at all of their parks. If people aren’t practicing it, additional measures might be taken including closing trails and bathrooms.

When done responsibly, access to parks is making a difference for families.

“It’s tough everybody’s out of work. Kids are going a bit crazy, so trying to get them out of the house,” Cruz said.