SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – SMUD announced in a news release on Friday that they will be extending their suspension of power shutoffs due to non-payment until April 17 as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to grow.

“We made this decision due to the impact that COVID-19 is having on our local communities,” said Arlen Orchard, CEO and General Manager of SMUD. “We want to ensure that our most vulnerable customers have access to power during these times.”

The company initially suspended shutoffs due to non-payment only through the end of March.

SMUD said that customers who are currently behind on their bills or those who do fall behind during this period will still owe for service, but will just not see their power cutoff.