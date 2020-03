ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A Rocklin pizza place is stepping up to help the community.

Primo Pizza says they are giving out free pizza to people in need from 2-4 p.m. every day.

The owners say they realize everyone is going through a tough time right now. But to show that we’re all in this together, they’re giving out free large pizzas to families struggling during this outbreak.

Visit Primo Pizza’s Facebook or Instagram pages for more information on how to get a free pizza.