



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some area comedians are trying to get you through the crisis that’s taken over our lives.

“On a normal typical day, this would be Friday night, we would have three or four shows all night long,” Brian Crall, founder of the Comedy Spot, said.

Stand-up comedians are now going from the stage to the Zoom camera during this coronavirus crisis.

Crall founded the Comedy Spot in Sacramento as place to see live comedy and teach people how to do it. With mandatory business closures, his audience was gone until he and his fellow comedians went to social media creating an outlet to laugh.

“One of the shows we’ve done is a scavenger hunt where people go through their house and grab a bunch of stuff,” Brian said.

Brian says he understands the coronavirus is serious and can be deadly, and he feels for those affected. But he believes even in our darkest times, here’s nothing wrong with a smile.

“We’re in business to make people laugh if we can do that by live-streaming and give people a chance to get away from all that stuff — I think it’s really important,” he said.

You can check out the Comedy Spot’s live streams on their Facebook page.