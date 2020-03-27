Karen’s Bakery

705 Gold Lake Dr.

Folsom

916-985-2665

http://www.karensbakery.com

JACKS Urban Eats

Temporary Hours 11:30am-7:30pm

Online or Call-In Ordering Now Available

Curbside Service Requests

Delivery Through DoorDash and Postmates

Leigh Ruben/Rubes

https://www.rubescartoons.com/

http://www.citykitchensacramento.com

lunch deliver monday – friday…order by 11am each day for delivery between noon-1pm

dinner delivery monday – saturday…order by 3pm each day for delivery between 5:30-6:30pm each night

@citykitchensacramento on Instagram and Facebook

Answering Your Money Questions

Should I be worried about the volatility on Wall Street?

Are we headed for a recession?

What should I do with my 401(k)?

Can I make ends meet without a paycheck?

https://www.bangerterfinancial.com/

Husicks Taphouse

Open Thurs-Mon 11 to 6

916.744.1599

http://www.husickstaphouse.com

Tutu Performing Arts

http://www.tutuperformingarts.com

Makers XD

Weekly virtual meetings and videos/projects included throughout the week.

916-912-2244

http://makersxd.com/

Fix Auto Orangevale Collision Repair

8832 Greenback Lane

Orangevale

916.988.1515

https://fixauto.com/shops/Orangevale/en/

Chico Kidz News (YouTube channel), Wyatt and Carys Acker, Send video suggestions to: chicokidznews@gmail.com

W. Stuart C. Steakhouse

To order email:

michaelgoularte03@gmail.com

Pick-Ups On Fridays