



— The Sleep Train Arena will be turned into a field hospital, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

They plan to set up 360 hospital beds to treat coronavirus patients and regular trauma care patients.

“I think right now in Sacramento we’re looking around 360 [beds], some of those are COVID, some of those are non-COVID. That’s just in what’s called a Sleep Train Arena out in California where we’ve been asked to look. And again, we’re mainly doing this city-by-city. As much as the governor makes a list, my guys are calling back saying ‘here’s what this one city talks about,'” said Army Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, commanding general and chief engineer of the Army Corps of Engineers.

READ MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

The city and Mayor Darrell Steinberg said they are working closely with the state on every possible option, but would not confirm if Sleep Train Arena is one of those sites.

Steinberg and Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby released the following statement Friday afternoon: “We are working closely with the state on every possible option to increase hospital bed capacity as needed. There have not been any decisions made on any specific site.”

The Sacramento Kings currently own the arena and have not yet commented on the plans to convert it into a field hospital.

This is a developing story.