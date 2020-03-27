COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) – The Colusa County Public Health Department on Friday announced the county’s first confirmed case of coronavirus, an “older-aged individual with underlying health conditions and history of international travel.”

County health officials said the individual is currently at home in self-isolation but did not provide details on age or the underlying condition.

The county said it is working with the public health department to collaborate with state and local health officials to manage the case and any potential future cases.

An emergency proclamation was issued in the county on March 18 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.