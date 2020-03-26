



FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Health officials say two men in their 60s who were quarantined at Travis Air Force Base after being on board the Grand Princess cruise ship have died from coronavirus complications.

The men, like many of the passengers from that ship, disembarked and were quarantined at Travis AFB for a time. Once they started showing symptoms of the virus, however, the men were immediately transferred to hospitals in the area.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, one man passed away on March 21. The other man died on March 23.

No other information about the men, including where they were originally from, has been released.

Grief counselors are being made available to the families of the men.