Grateful Bread Company
2543 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Sacramento, CA
95825
Bryan Washington
IG: @theabs1er
http://www.theacademyfitness.com
Musical Mayhem Productions
http://www.mmpkids.com
TAKE THE INSIDE PLEDGE!
Shop Local and Support Local Businesses
Homemade Birthday Cards
birthday.cards2020@gmail.com
HOW TO HANDLE STRESS
Stop trying to handle your problems in a solely masculine way
Stop being either compliant or defiant
Choose love over fear
Create a habit within yourself to ask Spirit for guidance, love, power and strength
Focus on self-care
YourMomCares
http://www.yourmomcares.org
https://YourMomCares.networkforgood.com/projects/95806-yourmomcares-mobile-moms-emergency-fundl
Buck & Sadie’s
2030 Douglas Blvd. #28
Roseville
916.749.3394
http://www.buckandsadies.com/
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Hank And Hazels
Open for lunch 11-2 Tuesday-Saturday. Adding dinner hours after the Shelter in Place order is lifted.
707-514-7064 is the business phone number
501 Merchant Street, Vacaville, CA 95688
Logo attached
@hankandhazels on Instagram and Facebook
http://www.hankandhazels.com
Grace + White Bridal
“The Dress Drop”
http://www.graceandwhite.com
info@graceandwhite.com
@graceandwhitebridal
California Family Trust Attorney
http://www.meierfirm.com
Zocalo @ The UV
466 Howe Ave
Sacramento
(916) 252-0303