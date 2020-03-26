SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California State University Board of trustees approved on Tuesday plans and a 300-acre land donation for Sacramento State to begin building a new academic center in Placer County.

Sacramento State’s Placer Center is expected to hundreds of full-time students and, with future approval by CSU trustees, eventually serve thousands of CSUS and Sierra College students annually as a full-on academic center.

Placer Center is expected to break ground within a few years, campus officials said in a news release, and will be a central piece of a planned 2,200-acre Placer Ranch development in the county’s Sunset Area, which has been set aside for decades to generate job growth in the region.

“The impact of this decision for the Placer region and most importantly our students is unprecedented,” said Holly Tiche, president of Placer Ranch, Inc., on Tuesday. “Today is a testimony to the power of partnership among education, government and private industry.

The land donation, which is valued at $27.4 million, was given by entrepreneur and philanthropist Eli Broad and his company Placer Ranch, Inc.

The first buildings in the center are expected to be a Placer County crime lab and Sierra College transfer center, officials said, with other buildings following based on fundraising and partnership opportunities.