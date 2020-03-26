



A Roseville man was arrested after he allegedly admitted to stealing two truck tailgates and attempting to steal a third.

On March 9, Roseville police were called out to a home in the 1200 Block of Chablis Circle where the suspect, Gauge Murray of Roseville, had allegedly tried to steal the tailgate from a pickup truck. He was reportedly interrupted by the owner of the truck who came home while it was happening. Murray then ran off, but was captured on a neighbor’s security camera, Roseville police said in a statement.

Detectives say they found an ad on Facebook Marketplace placed by Murray, who was attempting to sell several Ram and Dodge truck tailgates.

Murray was on post-release community supervision, which allowed police to search his home, which was only a block away from the scene of the attempted theft. During the search, found two tailgates — for Dodge and Ram trucks. Murray was not home.

Murray was stopped by police on March 22 and questioned about the thefts and attempted theft. Police say he admitted to attempting to steal the tailgate from Chablis Circle in Roseville and admitted to stealing the Dodge and Ram trucks from Antelope. Detectives were able to return one of the tailgates to an owner in Antelope, but still haven’t found the owner of the second tailgate, which came from a white 2009-2018 Dodge truck.

If you have any information please contact Detective Pratt at rpratt@roseville.ca.us.