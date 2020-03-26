



PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — As many Northern California counties announce park closures during the coronavirus pandemic, Placer County is assuring residents its parks will remain open.

A day after San Joaquin County announced the closure of its parks, Yolo and Solano Counties said they will close down their parks as well. Governor Newsom has also shut down several state parks and beaches in the Bay Area and Southern California.

But in Placer County, community members will still be able to enjoy the county’s many parks while getting some much-needed fresh air.

Park guests are asked to maintain social distancing practices of 6 feet while at parks and to only visit parks in their community, not travel between communities for recreation.

Additionally, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, the parks and recreation department closed all “high-contact” areas in parks including playgrounds, drinking fountains, bathrooms, picnic tables and benches.

The County said Hidden Falls is still open as well, but due to the large influx of people, parking reservations are required starting March 30.

