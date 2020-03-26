



NORHT HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A North Highlands man reportedly struck and killed his grandfather with a baseball bat Thursday night.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 from the 3700 block of Bolivar Avenue and told dispatchers he hit his grandfather with a bat and his grandfather was dead.

Responding deputies found and detained the called in the roadway before locating an elderly man inside the home with trauma to his body. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the suspect or the victim.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the case.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office.