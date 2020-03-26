



ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Elk Grove Food Bank will be able to help even more residents during the COVID-19 pandemic after receiving a donation from Apple.

According to a press release, the food bank saw a 465% increase in requests for assistance in just the first week and a half of the crisis. Last Thursday, when the shelter-in-place order was announced, staff said they determined there was only enough food for two weeks.

“There is no more basic need than food. The donation by Apple will allow us to purchase vital food items for those who need help,” Jachino remarked. “Thank you to everyone at Apple for entrusting us with your donation. On behalf of the staff and volunteers at the Elk Grove Food Bank, we promise to make every penny count. And on behalf of the hundreds of clients who will benefit from your generosity, THANK YOU for the hope and kindness you are providing.”

Apple has operated a campus in Elk Grove since 1992 and recently expanded again in 2018, employing thousands of employees.

