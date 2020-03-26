



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Most of the more than one million Californians who have applied for unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic know that their state unemployment check won’t entirely replace their paycheck.

However, the federal stimulus plan may be about to change that, and it’s possible some people could make more money on unemployment. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom clarified that the federal stimulus will supplement state unemployment benefits.

Californians who qualify for unemployment generally get 60-70% of their paycheck — up to a maximum of $450 a week.

The proposed federal stimulus package would add another $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits for up to four months, totaling up to $1,050 a week for unemployed Californians who also get the maximum benefit from the state.

You can run your numbers on the EDD’s unemployment calculator.

For example, someone who makes $65,000 a year, about $5,500 a month, would normally make around $635 per week. The EDD calculator estimates that a person would receive the full benefit amount of $450 a week, which is about $185 less than their normal weekly paycheck.

However, if you add the full $600 from the feds, that same person will be making $1,050 a week on unemployment — about 40% more than their normal paycheck.

CBS13 reached out to the EDD and sources on Capitol Hill, and so far no one can say if the federal stimulus will allow some on unemployment to make more than their normal paycheck.

However, the EDD did say, “It’s possible that an eligible worker’s weekly benefits on the states’ regular UI programs will increase higher than they’ve ever been before.”

READ ALSO: Coronvirus: Unemployment Help for the Self-Employed

It is important to note that even self-employed Californians will also be entitled to the $600 per week in federal unemployment even though they are not normally eligible for unemployment from the state.

There is also the possibility of Disaster Unemployment Assistance for the self-employed which, according to this fact sheet from the state, “is generally available to any unemployed worker or self-employed individual who lived, worked, or was scheduled to work in the disaster area at the time of the disaster.”

The EDD told CBS13 that it is still waiting on more guidance from the federal government on whether the state will be able to offer additional benefits for self-employed Californians who don’t otherwise qualify for state unemployment benefits.