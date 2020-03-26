



– Sacramento natives Arik Armstead, of the San Francisco 49ers, and Shaq Thomspon, of the Carolina Panthers, said they be will be rewarding game tickets and memorabilia to people who support local restaurants during the coronavirus crisis.

The 49ers defensive end and Panthers linebacker are also joined by Sacramento Republic FC midfielder Rodrigo Lopez in the effort to support local businesses during the pandemic.

“What you may not know is Sacramento is comprised of over 60% small business (mainly restaurants) that are struggling during this difficult time,” the athletes each wrote on their social media accounts. “In order to support local, I’ll be rewarding people who support Sacramento restaurants.”

While there’s statewide stay-at-home order in effect to mitigate the spread of the virus, many restaurants are still offering take-out and delivery.

To enter for your chance to win, all you have to do is the following:

Post a picture of your food on social media while tagging the restaurant you ordered from Add the hashtag “EAT91SIX Be sure to tag the athletes so they can promote the restaurants

Winners will be selected randomly on April 1 on the athletes’ social media accounts.