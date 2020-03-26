MANTECA (CBS13) — An assisted living home resident in Manteca has died from complications after contracting the novel coronavirus.

The 84-year-old woman was a resident at a Prestige Care facility in Manteca. She passed away on March 17 at the Kaiser Manteca hospital.

Prestige Care officials say they believe the woman contracted the virus from an emergency medical technician who transported her back on March 5.

“We are working closely with the CDC and local health care authorities to assess the situation. We continue to screen employees and other residents for signs of illness,” the organization wrote in a statement about the woman’s death.

Another resident and a staff member at the same facility have also since tested positive for COVID-19, the organization says. That resident, who is showing symptoms, has been isolated.

The staff member who tested positive is self-quarantining at home, Prestige Care says.