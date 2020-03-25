FOLSOM (CBS13) — A SWAT team responded to the Mercy Hospital in Folsom overnight after an armed suspect allegedly walked in and threatened staff.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the hospital along Creekside Drive.

Authorities say the man came in seeking treatment, but also reportedly had a gun in a holster. Hospital staff asked the man to put the gun in his car, but he allegedly did not comply.

Hospital staff says the man then started acting erratic and was destructive with property.

Officers and eventually a SWAT and crisis negotiations team were called to the scene.

The man was then taken into custody. He is being evaluated, but authorities say he will be booked into jail facing a number of charges.

Normal operations have resumed at the hospital.