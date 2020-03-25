LOOMIS (CBS13) — Deputies say an 18-year-old Loomis resident led them on a chase while allegedly driving drunk.

The incident happened early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to Taylor Road to investigate a car that was reportedly honking its horn while driving down the roadway. Deputies spotted the car also crossing double yellow lines.

Deputies started following the car, which then quickly turned into the Pizza Factory parking lot.

At this point, deputies say the car started speeding through the parking lot – nearly hitting a parked car.

A short chase soon followed, with the driver finally stopping on Magnolia Street.

Deputies who went to confront the driver immediately spotted an open beer can in the center console of the car. Several other beer cans were also seen inside.

A field sobriety test found the driver to have a .13 percent blood-alcohol level, deputies say.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Loomis resident Dhillon Nelson, was arrested.

Nelson has been booked into South Placer Jail and is facing charges of DUI and recklessly evading a peace officer. His bail has been set at $100,000.