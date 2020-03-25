CBS, the Recording Academy and AEG Ehrlich Ventures will celebrate 38-time GRAMMY nominee and seven-time GRAMMY winner Prince with the new special Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince, Tuesday, April 21st from 9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, only on CBS streaming on CBS All Access. The tribute concert is hosted by comedian Maya Rudolph, who will also perform with her Prince cover band, Princess. Filmed this past January, the special will air on the four-year anniversary of the superstar’s passing.

An all-star lineup of artists will perform hits from Prince’s renowned catalog, including Beck; Gary Clark Jr.; Common; Earth, Wind, & Fire; Foo Fighters; H.E.R.; Juanes; John Legend; Chris Martin; Morris Day and The Time; Princess; Sheila E.; St. Vincent; Mavis Staples; Miguel; the Revolution; and Usher, with special appearances by FKA Twigs, Fred Armisen, Jimmy Jam, Misty Copeland and Naomi Campbell.

Check back for more updates as the special draws closer and be sure to tune in April 21st for all the fun. Check your local listings for more information.