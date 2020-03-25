



YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people lept from the Yolo Causeway late Tuesday night to avoid being hit by a truck.

Police dispatch audio gives a dramatic account of what rescuers were dealing with:

“Sounds like two people were out of their vehicles and fell over the bridge.”

They later found of those two people jumped, but exactly where was a mystery at first.

“I have almost nothing–I have a male screaming ‘help me’ and I’m getting the location off of GPS.”

It turns out two men who had pulled over to exchange information after getting into a fender bender made the choice to take a 30-foot leap from Interstate 80 down to mostly marsh-land below.

They were trying to avoid being hit by a truck that had veered onto the shoulder.

One man was luckier than the other. He suffered some broken ribs while the other sustained more serious injuries.

Both had to be hoisted up back onto the interstate with a sort of “tug of war” teamwork from first responders. A typically valiant effort responding to a not so typical crash.

A fender bender turned into a search and rescue mission, with the victims taking a leap of faith.

Crews moved quickly to save the victims and to re-open the interstate. Eastbound 80 was shut down for just over an hour Tuesday night.