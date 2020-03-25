



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Despite businesses across California having to shut their doors, one industry seems to be benefiting from the spread of COVID-19.

Gun sales are up across California. Shooter’s Pro Shop in Roseville says they were used to selling four to five guns a day and now they’re selling close to 60, mostly to first-time buyers.

“The second amendment is essential to America and gun stores are a part of that,” Jeff Jordan, owner of Shooter’s Pro Shop, said.

But how long will they be allowed to sell firearms?

Governor Newsom deferred the responsibility of closing gun shops to local sheriff’s offices.

“I believe peoples right to bear arms and I believe that people exercising that right but I’ll defer to the sheriff in this instance,” Newsom said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Despite the Governor’s suggestion, both Sacramento and Placer County Sheriff’s Offices are deferring the responsibility to the local public health departments.