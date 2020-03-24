TWAINE HARTE (CBS13) — A raging fire damaged a residential structure in Twain Harte early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The scene was along Cedar Springs Road, near Ponderosa Hills.

According to the Tuolumne County Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene just after 2:30 a.m. and found a structure that was quickly going up in smoke.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews remained at the scene through the morning to put out hot spots.