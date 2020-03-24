Question of the Day Pt. 2Tina wants to know, what is something you need from the grocery store?

Sylvan Learning At HomeWith the Coronavirus becoming a global pandemic, Angela Hayes from Sylvan Learning joins us live to discuss how parents can keep their child/children engaged with learning due to the recent school closures.

Strength Training AnywhereThe Coronavirus outbreak has left many people without jobs, while others work and try to navigate school from home! Katie with her Elevated in Sacramento will be joining Sabrina Silva outside for an all-age strength training where people can do it from their homes or outside in the park keeping their social distance, while relieving some stress!

Adoba Reading timeAdoba the rescued chicken did story time on Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary’s Facebook page! Tina is showing us the videos!

Immune Boosting FoodsHealth and wellness has never been more top of mind, especially when it comes to strengthening your immune system. Joining us here today to talk about simple things all of us can do is Curtis Stevens with Life Time!

