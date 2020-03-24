SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An employee at Blue Diamond Growers’ Sacramento facility has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company says.

Blue Diamond says they were informed on Monday that the employee had tested positive.

As a result, the employee was sent home and is now self-quarantined. The employee’s workspace and other common areas possibly visited by the employee are also being cleaned and disinfected.

Mark Jansen, president and CEO of Blue Diamond Growers, stressed that his company is following CDC and FDA guidelines to protect employees and their manufacturing process.

“Our dedicated team members literally have been working around the clock to meet increased customer demand for shelf-stable almond products to help feed families impacted by this pandemic,” Jansen said.

It’s unclear in what capacity the employee work at in the facility.

The company noted that there has been no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with COVID-19 transmission at this point.

Blue Diamond’s facility remains in operation.