SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento Metro firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus after providing care for a patient who had the virus.

The fire department said this employee who tested positive was part of a team that responded to a 911 call and transported a patient to a local emergency department. A few days after the call, Metro Fire was notified that the patient had tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee had already been “placed off work” because of developing symptoms and was tested for COVID-19. Their positive test result came back on Tuesday, the department said.

In a press release, the department said this chain of events happened within the last week.

All other employees that worked with the employee who tested positive are now monitoring themselves for symptoms.

Metro Fire said the department remains fully staffed, despite this positive COVID-19 test.