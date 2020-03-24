SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, the San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation District temporarily closed several parks in the county.

The closure went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday and is set to last through April 30. It affects Micke Grove Regional Park in Lodi, Oak Grove Regional Park in Stockton, Mossdale Crossing Regional Park in Lathrop and Regional Sports Complex in Stockton, along with day-use and campground facilities at Dos Reis Regional Park in Lathrop, Westgate Landing Regional Park in Lodi and Stillman Magee Regional Park in Clements.

The Micke Grove Zoo and Oak Grove Nature Center were already closed to the public.

ALSO: Coronavirus Cancellations: The List Of Events, Amusement Parks, And Malls Temporarily Closing Their Doors

A few neighboring counties announced the closure of playgrounds and other facilities on Tuesday. Sacramento, Placer and Yolo counties have blocked off play structures and closed picnic areas, but the parks remain open at this time.

California residents are permitted to go outside for physical activity during the state’s shelter-in-place order, but they are encouraged to maintain a safe social-distance from others at all times and practice good hygiene. People who are sick or experiencing any symptoms are asked to stay home.

READ ALSO: Flatten The Coronavirus Curve: Maintain Social Distance While Enjoying The Outdoors