AUBURN (CBS13) — Two teenagers have been booked into juvenile hall after police say they broke into and burglarized an Auburn business on Monday.

The incident happened a little after 6 p.m. along the 800 block of Lincoln Way. Auburn police say officers responded to investigate a burglary alarm that went off in the area and quickly found that two suspects had broken into a closed business.

Auburn police officers and Placer County Sheriff’s deputies got to the scene in time to detain two 16-year-old boys as they tried to run away.

Both the boys were seen in the business, officers say, and both eventually admitted to police that they had tried to burglarize the place.

Police also discovered that one of the boys had also gone into a nearby business that was open and stole some personal items from an employee there. All of the items stolen from both locations, except for a yellow mountain bike, have been recovered.

The teenagers have been booked into the Placer County Juvenile Hall.