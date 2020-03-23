SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A fire in a produce refrigerator forced a south Sacramento area Safeway store to evacuate on Monday morning.

The incident happened at the grocery store along Elk Grove-Florin Road. Exactly what led up to the fire is unclear, but Sacramento Metro Fire says the source was found to be in a produce refrigerator.

Firefighters say the store was safely evacuated and the flames have been knocked down. It’s unclear how much damage the fire caused. There is no timetable, at this point, when the store will resume normal operations, firefighters say.

Hazmat workers are at the store cleaning up refrigerant that leaked from the refrigerator. Firefighters are ventilating the store to remove smoke. They estimate the store will reopen between 1-2 p.m.