ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Placer County residents will have another option to buy fresh produce for the time being.

Denio’s announced over the weekend that they are extending the days they will be open to include Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

This means, with the farmer’s market already open Fridays-Sundays, the open-air event will be open all week.

Hours for the market will stay the same, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers didn’t say how long these new hours will continue, but they will be in place until further notice.

Last week, Denio’s organizers announced that only the farmers market portion would be open as a result of the statewide effort to reduce the coronavirus. Only a handful of food vendors will be available, as well: Montiel’s Wood Fired Pizza, the Pink Pagoda and one corn dog vendor. All the food will be grab and go, as seating will not be available.