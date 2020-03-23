Care Packages for SeniorsShine With Purpose is super excited to be able to continue to serve the community during this time of "Shelter in Place." They have partnered up with some Senior groups and will be helping families that can use food and assistance right now. Sabrina is Granite Bay with them to learn more about the items they need for the care packages.

13 hours ago

Daddy & Me WorkoutToday, fitness guru and personal fitness instructor, Gerred Tolson, joins us via FaceTime with ways you can workout while using your young kids as weights.

14 hours ago

Music Minute: Donald GloverAshley has the music news making headlines today in the Music Minute!

14 hours ago

Managing Stress & AnxietyAs we are all adjusting to a new normal of staying inside, some of us many be experiencing some unwanted anxiety about social distancing and the current state of the world. Amanda Gibson a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and owner of The Counseling Collab in Sacramento, she is joining us via Skype to share some helpful tips as we navigate the new normal.

14 hours ago

Teen's Tunes Weekend: MotownTina challenges the Good Day crew to another round of Teen's Tunes.

14 hours ago