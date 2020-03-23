MODESTO (CBS13) — With a nationwide personal protective equipment shortage, a Modesto hospital is accepting donations from the public to keep up with the coronavirus demand.

Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center is accepting donations of much-needed supplies that are still in their original packaging.

Needed items include:

N95, procedure and surgical masks

face shields

Isolation gowns

PAPR-hoods

Maxair CAPR shields and protective goggles.

Paper protective gowns

Paper masks (with ties or elastic)

Industrial face shields (e.g. paint shields)

Painters smocks (impermeable)

To make a donation, please call (209) 530-3525 or email CVRPurchasing@sutterhealth.org.