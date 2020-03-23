



LOOMIS (CBS13) — Deputies have arrested a man suspected of loading up a shopping cart full of alcohol at a Loomis Raley’s store and walking out the door without paying.

The incident happened last week. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was waved down by a store manager at the Raley’s and was told that a man had just loaded up a shopping cart with alcohol and walked out.

The deputy was able to stop the man just as he was loading the stolen items into a car.

In total, the deputy discovered about $1,500 worth of stolen items. Not only were there dozens of bottles of booze, but deputies say they also found stolen doggie treats and other miscellaneous items.

The suspect, 27-year-old North Highlands resident Abran Alvarez, was arrested and has been booked into Auburn Jail.

Alvarez is being held on $20,000 bail.