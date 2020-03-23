



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Right now the number one rule to avoid the coronavirus is to wash your hands, but how can you follow that mandate if you do not have regular access to soap and water?

The Sacramento Homeless Union says there are approximately 11,000 unsheltered individuals across Sacramento who are having a difficult time following the CDC guidelines.

With the most recent shutdown of public places including libraries and restaurants, unsheltered individuals are even more unlikely to have easy access to clean restrooms and the ability to wash.

Handwashing stations were installed in Cesar Chavez park, specifically in response to coronavirus, but are sometimes out of paper towels and soap.

READ: California Rushes To Try To Contain Coronavirus Among The Homeless

“Somebody who may wash their hands repeatedly may contract it because of somebody who may not be able to. If one of them gets it, it’s going to be huge,” said, Crystal Sanchez, President of the Sacramento Homeless Union.

Sanchez says if coronavirus begins to spread through the homeless community, it will be almost impossible to contain.

CBS13 reached out to Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s office to ask if they had a plan to provide support to the unsheltered community, but we have not heard back.