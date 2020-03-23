



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department dispelled rumors about its enforcement of the governor’s stay-at-home order Monday.

In a press release, the department explained that officers will not stop drivers solely to ask where they’re going. Additionally, the department said rumors that a curfew is in effect are false. Residents are still asked to follow the stay-at-home guidelines and limit outside contact.

In regard to the National Guard, police said soldiers are only coming to Sacramento for humanitarian efforts like delivering food and testing.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus In California: What Exactly Can You Do During Statewide Stay-At-Home Order?

Police are still reminding the public to practice social distancing and not gather in groups.

The Sacramento Police Department is just one of several agencies across the region that are stepping up patrols around businesses that are forced to close during the stay at home order. They also ask residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 911 or via the non-emergency number at 916-808-5471.

READ MORE: Are Criminals Self-Isolating Too? Certain Crimes Down Amid Public Health Order To Stay Home