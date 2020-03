CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A 37-year-old man was arrested in Citrus Heights Monday in connection to a sexual assault case from earlier this month.

On March 3, Citrus Heights Police shared a photo of a suspect who reportedly touched a victim in a sexual manner at a store on Greenback Lane.

A few weeks after the photo was shared on social media, police announced the felony arrest of 37-year-old Tiffen Jackson in this case.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident.