



– A second member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Sacramento has been confirmed to have died from coronavirus, according to church officials.

The decedent was an 85-year-old man who died just days after the church announced the death of another member.

The church previously announced that several members of the church tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release on their website, Faith Presbyterian said the facility will remain closed until at least April 3 and services will be moved to an online format.

