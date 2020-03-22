LOMA RICA (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol said a teenager pushing their vehicle in a roadway in Loma Rica was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle traveling at unsafe speeds.

The CHP Yuba-Sutter division said the fatal collision happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on southbound Loma Rica Road just north of Highway 20.

The decedent, a 19-year-old woman, was standing near the driver’s side door of her vehicle pushing it along when the driver of another vehicle, a 20-year-old male, struck the woman and sideswiped the vehicle, the CHP said.

Authorities said the man did not see the victim nor the vehicle and was not found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The identities of both parties have not been released.