YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – Yolo County has reported its first death from coronavirus involving an older adult with underlying chronic health problems.

County officials said the infection was transmitted through community-spreading and the individual was the sixth case of COVID-19 in the area.

“I am sad to report the first COVID-19 death in Yolo County. We all want to express our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Dr. Chapman. “To slow the spread of this virus, we all need to stay inside as much as possible and severely limit person-to-person interactions. We must do everything we can to protect our communities and prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed with sick people.”

The county previously issued a shelter-in-place order that will be in effect through April 7 to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

“Our first COVID-19 death in Yolo County marks a grim turn in the local course of this disease. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and friends,” said Yolo County Chair Gary Sandy. “It is a sad reminder that everyone must shelter in place. It is imperative that we stop the ongoing spread of this virus. It is the personal responsibility of every Yolo County resident to observe the health protocols. It is now a matter of life and death.”