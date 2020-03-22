EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested two serial thieves accused of preying on victims who traveled to the county to get out of the house.

The sheriff’s office said they received reports of the suspects looking into vehicles at a park in the area and located both individuals an AM/PM on Green Valley Road.

The suspects, who deputies said came from outside of the county, were found to be in possession of multiple items of a stolen identity, cash, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, gift cards, and a rare coin collection valued at over $5,000. Deputies said the suspects used a specialized tool to break into car windows.

Deputies said the stolen items belonged to victims who traveled from Sacramento and Yolo counties to enjoy recreational areas.

The identities of all involved parties were not released.