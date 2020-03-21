YUBA-SUTTER (CBS13) – Public health officials announced two cases of coronavirus in Yuba County on Saturday.

The cases, which officials believe were both community-transmitted, are the first confirmed in the county.

“We knew that confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter were not a matter of if, but when,” Dr. Luu said. “Our bi-county Public Health/Emergency Operations team, in collaboration with our healthcare partners, is working to ensure that these individuals are properly isolated, monitored and receive the best care while recovering. We are deeply grateful for the efforts of healthcare workers working hard to keep their communities safe.”

In a news release sent out on Saturday, county officials said each patient is in isolation at home and neither needed hospitalization. Both cases are unrelated.

“Public Health has identified persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness,” the news release said.