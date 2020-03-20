



STOCKTON (CBS13) – The legal order from the Governor instructs you to “stay at home,” but how will California enforce this, and what happens to those who violate that order?

With no end in sight for that executive order, there are questions about what happens to folks who step outside for non-essential purposes.

“It’s unnerving, said Mitch Cichella.

CBS13 spoke with him while he is home with his family in Cameron Park. He says he is worried there is no enforcement plan for the stay-at-home order.

“Enforcement needs to happen to get people to lock down here,” said Cichella.

He is seeing people out in the community already not following the order. He says that’s how this pandemic will become worse.

“I’m worried that people aren’t going to take it as seriously as they need to. That’s what’s going to cost us to spread,” he said.

Law enforcement agencies are speaking out saying they were not given direct orders on enforcement.

“There is no directive on any type of enforcement,” said Cichella.

Law enforcement agencies say they aren’t planning on arresting violators. And as the governor has said, they’re hoping people will just “do the right thing.”

“For us, we are not going to be going out there looking for people walking around on the streets, driving around. I’m not going to be arresting those people,” said Royjiar Singh, Deputy Sheriff, Stanislaus County.

Stanislaus County is not alone. Countless other law enforcement agencies from Stockton to Sacramento have said they not anticipating any strict policing to enforce the Governor’s order. There’s no word from the state level on what would happen if people don’t follow the rules.

“There are no plans in place to address that specific issue,” said Deputy Singh.

But are there consequences for violating portions of the executive order telling these folks to stay at home? The short answer is, “yes.”

“Technically, you could and you should take the order very seriously in that regard,” said Parveen Tumber, Lawyer and Chair for the Center For Workers Right.

So what exactly could you be arrested for? Most law enforcement agencies say they won’t dedicate staff to citing people or sending them to jail. But, if you violate the order, you could face a misdemeanor charge, and if convicted, face a $1,000 fine, six months in prison, or both.

“This isn’t a time to panic, you still do have rights, you’re not just trapped inside your house,” said Tumber.

If you are concerned about losing your job but want to make sure you’re following the Executive Order and are confused on whether your work falls into the “essential” category, call the Centers For Workers’ Rights free hotline: 916.905.1625